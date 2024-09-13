ADVERTISEMENT

New Vande Bharat between Durg and Visakhapatnam soon

Published - September 13, 2024 02:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A new Vande Bharat Express will soon be introduced between Durg and Visakhapatnam. The Railway Board has accorded approval for the operation of this train, according to sources. The new train (20829) is proposed to leave Durg at 5.45 a.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.45 p.m. In the return direction, train no. 20830 will leave Visakhapatnam at 2.50 p.m. and reach Durg at 10.50 p.m, the same night. This train will have halts at Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada and Vizianagaram. The train will run six days a week except on Thursdays. The train will have a Vande Bharat rake of 16 cars.

