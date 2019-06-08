Visakhapatnam

New undergraduate courses at GITAM

Last date to apply for the BBA programmes is June 12.

GITAM Deemed to be University is launching new undergraduate programmes — BBA (FinTech) and BBA (Logistics) — through its B-School GITAM Institute of Management from the 2019-20 academic year, according to institute director Y. Gouthama Rao.

The university has decided to start logistics in BBA in association with Logistics Skill Council, Government of India, in view of the demand for industrial logistics. BBA-Logistics was a unique industry/academia partnered twinning programme, where the student would spend the odd-numbered semesters attending classes, and spend the even-numbered semesters in the industry gaining apprenticeship and applying theoretical knowledge, Mr. Gouthama Rao said on Friday.

GITAM would provide the required talent pool to Vizag FinTech Valley with BBA-FinTech programme. FinTech would cover latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business/Data Analytics, IoT, AR/VR and Blockchain. These skills sets were highly sought after by new industries and would be vital for students to gain that insight and be relevant in the market, he said. The university was also offering 2-year PG courses.

