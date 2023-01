January 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Flag Officer, Commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta inaugurated newly-constructed recreational swimming pool at the Sailor’s Residential Colony in Nausena Baugh here on Tuesday. During the programme, he said that the new swimming pool will also facilitate the development of sea survival skills, and enhance fitness levels and the overall quality of life of over 10,000 residents of the colony.