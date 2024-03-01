New stroke unit and free neuro medical camp launched at VIMS

March 01, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A stroke unit was opened and a free neuro medical camp was organised at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), here on Friday. The hospital’s director K. Rambabu inaugurated the launch.

The stroke unit will have 18 dedicated beds for patients — the highest number of dedicated beds for stroke patients in Andhra Pradesh. Medicines and injections would also be given free of cost to patients, after performing a CT scan and angiogram, Dr. Rambabu told reporters.

The department consisted of two neuro physicians and five neuro surgeons, and the neuro surgery OP was admitting 50-60 patients, a day, while the neuro medical OP took 40-50 patients a day. The stroke unit would provide an injection (Tenecteplase), costing ₹50,000, for heart and brain stroke patients free of cost. A patient, who is given the injection within four hours of the stroke, would be able to stand up and walk, he said.

The neuro medical camp, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drew an overwhelming response as a large number of patients thronged the hospital from early in the morning to avail of the free screening and treatment facilities. A total of 205 persons availed of the screening facilities at the camp; CT scan was done for 29 and blood tests were conducted for 15.

New Developments

Moreover, Dr. Rambabu said that a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Centre was granted to VIMS by the Central government and VIMS was one among the 10 hospitals in India to have been sanctioned such a facility. A three-member team from VIMS was sent to Chennai for advanced training for the same, and the facility will be instituted soon, he added. He further said that an exclusive ‘burns ward’ and high-end super specialities like medical gastro enterology would be opened at the hospital soon.

