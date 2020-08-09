New star hotel opens in city

Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a Star hotel Best Western Plus Tejvivaan on the Station Road in the city.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated as guests of honour. The hotel was developed under the MoU with the Tourism Department of the State government.

The hotel has 73 rooms, a multi-cuisine restaurant and three banquet halls. M/s Tejvivaan has management tie-up with Best Western, an America-based hospitality chain. The Minister said that the hospitality sector would have good prospects with Vizag billed to become the Executive Capital.