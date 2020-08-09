Visakhapatnam

New star hotel opens in city

Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a Star hotel Best Western Plus Tejvivaan on the Station Road in the city.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated as guests of honour. The hotel was developed under the MoU with the Tourism Department of the State government.

The hotel has 73 rooms, a multi-cuisine restaurant and three banquet halls. M/s Tejvivaan has management tie-up with Best Western, an America-based hospitality chain. The Minister said that the hospitality sector would have good prospects with Vizag billed to become the Executive Capital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2020 11:49:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/new-star-hotel-opens-in-city/article32311629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story