K. Sitamanikyam took charge as the new principal of Dr. BR Ambedkar Law College of Andhra University, here on Monday. She took over from the incumbent V. Vijayalakshmi. AU vice-chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and other staff congratulated her.

