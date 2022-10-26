New park inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly-developed park – Kaushal Park - at the Learning and Development Centre (L&DC) was inaugurated by the CMD of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt, as part of Swachhta 2.0 initiatives of the Government of India, at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Wednesday.

Later, the CMD planted a sapling in the park and distributed cloth bags to contract workers and trainees as yet another initiative by RINL towards ban on single-use plastic.

Addressing the trainees and RINL employees, Mr. Bhatt congratulated the entire L&DC team for their creativity in developing the Kaushal Park using the scrap materials and lauded their concern towards swachhta and environment.



He advised the trainees and L&DC staff to participate actively in the propagation of cleanliness and eco-friendly measures in their surroundings. He visited the Skill Development Centre (SDC), inspected Apprentice Trainees establishment and Separated Employees Welfare & Assistance (RINL-SEWA) Cell and lauded the efforts of L&DC collective for maintaining the entire L&DC premises neatly.

Chief General Manager (HR)-CS G. Gandhi administered the Swachhta pledge along with GM (Training) and HoD L&DC N. Bhanu and GM (CSR) A. Ashok, GM (CSR).