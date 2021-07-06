New Paderu Sub-Collector takes charge

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2021 01:10 IST

V. Abhishek, an IAS Officer of the 2019 batch, hailing from Tamil Nadu, took over as the new Sub-Collector of Paderu from K. Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, at Paderu in the district on Monday. Mr. Abhishek was trainee Sub-Collector in Prakasam district before coming here.

Interacting with the media, he said it was a great opportunity to serve the tribal people. Ms. Lakshmi Siva Jyothi described her 10-month stint as Paderu Sub-Collector as a great learning experience for her, which she would cherish all through her career.

Earlier, Mr. Abhishek offered prayers at the temple of goddess Modakondamma at Paderu. He also made a courtesy call on the ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna and held discussions with him on the welfare schemes being implemented in the district.