New office of YSRCP inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

September 02, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurated the new YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office at Yendada under Madhurawada division here on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Amarnath said that the new party regional office was constructed following instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the new office will be fully operational in the coming two months. He said that the YSRCP will win the coming 2024 elections with much ease, as the party has gained lot of public support with the welfare programmes it has taken up.

The members also paid floral tributes to statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the view of his 14th death anniversary. A blood donation camp was also organised in which some of the YSRCP supporters donated blood.

YSRCP district president, Kola Guruvulu and others were present.