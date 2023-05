New office-bearers of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj elected in Visakhapatnam

May 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The annual general body meeting of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj (USS), a socio-cultural organisation of Odias in Visakhapatnam, was held in its premises here on Sunday. The USS elected J.K. Nayak as president, Karunakar Padhi and S.B. Bhuyan as vice-presidents, Bimal Mahanta as secretary, Maheswar Behera as treasurer and Seema Mohanty as cultural secretary. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.