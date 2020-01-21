Visakhapatnam

New menu for mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh

more-in

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy has asked the Deputy DEOs and other officials to ensure proper implementation of the new menu prescribed by the government for the mid-day meal scheme at schools, with effect from January 21 (Tuesday).

Referring to the directions of the government to implement the new menu after the Sankranti holidays, he said that the Mandal Education Officers and other officials were sensitised in two phases. The new menu should be displayed at all schools.

He said that the Deputy DEOs, sectoral officers, MEOs and CRPs should inspect one school each. They should invite people’s representatives for the inspection.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 8:02:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/new-menu-for-mid-day-meal-from-today/article30612471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY