New menu for mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy has asked the Deputy DEOs and other officials to ensure proper implementation of the new menu prescribed by the government for the mid-day meal scheme at schools, with effect from January 21 (Tuesday).
Referring to the directions of the government to implement the new menu after the Sankranti holidays, he said that the Mandal Education Officers and other officials were sensitised in two phases. The new menu should be displayed at all schools.
He said that the Deputy DEOs, sectoral officers, MEOs and CRPs should inspect one school each. They should invite people’s representatives for the inspection.
