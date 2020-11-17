New gym opens at Waltair Railway Stadium

Spread over 2,700 square metres, the gym offers a variety of services

A new gym christened ‘Cover Drive Gym’ was commissioned by Shalini Shrivastava, president, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Waltair, in presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager and Oresident, ECoRSA, at Waltair Railway Stadium, here, on Monday.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, the gym offers a variety of services including Cross Fit, Yoga, Spinning, Body Command and Aerobics. The gym is equipped with all the options available for sportspersons to pursue their health and fitness goals. This fitness club provides air conditioned spacious environment with best hi-tech machines among other amenities. This facility was set up with support of Container Corporation of India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Mr. Shrivastava hoped that the gym with its state-of-the-art equipment would help in producing world class sportsmen.

M. Yelvender Yadav, General Manager and Cluster Head of CONCOR, Visakhapatnam, spoke.

Akshay Saxena, ADRM (infra), P. Ramachandra Rao, ADRM (Operations), Joint Sports Officer, ECoRSA Mahesh Maddireddy, Senior Divisional Engineer (HQ) K Prabhakar Rao, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer MSN Murthy, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecome Engineer Santosh Kumar Dewangan and General Secretary, ECoRSA, Waltair, M.S.V. Nagesh were among those who participated.