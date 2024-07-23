ADVERTISEMENT

New GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar promises to improve civic body efficiency and implement a 100-day action plan

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

K.S. Viswanathan, Kalpana Kumari have assumed charge as VMRDA Commissioner and Girijan Cooperative Corporation Managing Director respectively

The Hindu Bureau

P. Sampath Kumar taking charge as the GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The 2016 batch IAS officer P. Sampath Kumar took charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Tuesday.

He was recently transferred from the post of Joint Collector, NTR district, and was appointed as the new Commissioner of the GVMC

Speaking to the media after assuming charge, Mr. Sampath Kumar said that his target is to make the GVMC a responsible civic body. He said that he intends to come up with a 100-day action plan for the city soon and implement it. He said that his thrust would be on staff discipline and making them stick to their schedules.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that he would learn about the issues pertaining to different wings and try to resolve them at the earliest. “Those which needed government intervention, I would take them up with the higher authorities,” he said, adding that many government projects are in various stages and he would pursue them.

“By coordinating with the officials, people’s representatives and organisations, I will strive to develop the city,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sampath Kumar thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity and promised it to utilise it.

After assuming charge, Mr Sampath Kumar met Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector Harendhira Prasad.

Meanwhile, Mr. K.S. Viswanathan assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) here on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner Ravindra, Secretary Keerthi and other officials welcomed him.

Ms. Kalpana Kumari took charge as the new Managing Director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) here at the office on Tuesday. After taking charge, she conducted a meeting with the officials. The meeting focussed on evaluating the ongoing programmes and schemes implemented by the GCC, on various aspects like Araku Coffee, marketing and others.

