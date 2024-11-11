New Education Policy aims to shape the youth as per future needs, says Andhra University vice-chancellor

The new education policy is aimed at shaping the youth of the country according to the future needs, said G. Sashibhushan Rao, in-charge vice-chancellor of Andhra University (AU).

He inaugurated the two-day national conference ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in NEP 2020: Issues, Concerns, and Challenges’ organised by the institute’s Department of Education, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Ahead of starting the conference, sponsored by University Grants Commission (UGC) New Delhi, floral tributes were paid to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Minister of Education.

Explaining how AU is implementing changes within its curriculum in line with the new education policy, Prof. Rao emphased that the goal is to increase the percentage of youth enrolling in higher education. The policy’s aims to shift focus from a rote learning approach to one where students engage in hands-on learning, he said.

Benefits of NEP

He further highlighted that the policy promotes a multi-disciplinary approach in higher education and intends to increase the allocation of funds for the education sector. He mentioned that the multiple entry and exit system will greatly benefit students, adding that DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) are making education more accessible and convenient.

Dr. P. Sivananda, Superintendent of KG Hospital, stressed the crucial role of teachers in societal development and nation-building. P. Adma Paul Patteti, professor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Visakhapatnam, stated that pedagogies in schools have undergone significant changes post-COVID. He also pointed out the alarming increase of youth suicides in the country and stressed that education is truly achieved when the body and mind work in harmony.

A total of 220 research papers were submitted and that delegates from 10 states across the country, as well as representatives from the United States and several African nations participated in the conference.