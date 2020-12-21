Visakhapatnam

New Deputy Chairman of VPT assumes charge

Durgesh Kumar Dubey of 2006 IRTS batch took charge as Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Monday. Prior to this, he worked in various capacities for North Central Railways.

