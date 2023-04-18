New CMD of APEPDCL assumes charge in Visakhapatnam

April 18, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prudhvi Tej Immadi assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) here on Tuesday.

He has played a pivotal role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO and Member Convener of the AP Power Coordination Committee.

While thanking the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Energy K. Vijayanand for giving him the opportunity, he stressed on implementation of all government schemes like Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme(RDSS), Jagananna Housing Colonies Electrification, 9 hours agricultural power supply during the day, reduction of 33 and 11 KV tripping for ensuring 24x7 uninterrupted power supply, consumer centric approach to all services provided by the company and reducing human intervention to optimise the company’s performance.

He asked the officials to focus on reducing Distribution Transformer (DTR) failures, repair costs and reducing Operational and Maintenance (O &M) expenditure, usage of global technology for bringing substation automation, reducing theft of power and reducing losses further, usage of technology and artificial intelligence for bringing preventive maintenance techniques practices and ensuring optimum utilisation of manpower and to create trained manpower to make the company future ready and electrical safety of all stakeholders.

The outgoing CMD K. Santosha Rao gave a warm welcome to Mr. Prudhvi Tej, along with B. Ramesh Prasad, D. Chandram, AVV Suryapratap and Radhika Anusuri, Directors of APEPDCL.