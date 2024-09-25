New Circle offices formed in EPDCL limits in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has on Wednesday (September 24, 2024) informed that new Circles (district head office) have been formed in every new district. It has appointed Superintendent Engineer (SEs) for every new circle.

The erstwhile SEs used to attend the meetings of Collectors all these years. Whenever the Collectors held a meeting, it became difficult for one SE to manage both the meetings in the past. Now, every district has its own circle office with a total of 12 supporting staff.