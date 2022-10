ADVERTISEMENT

P.S. Lingeswara Swami, took charge as the new Chief Vigilance Officer(CVO) of Visakhapatnam Port Authority(VPA) here on Monday.

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao welcomed the new CVO.

Mr. Lingeswara Swami was earlier associated with the Ministry of Coal.



Later, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman, administered the integrity pledge along with the new CVO, as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, that began on Monday.