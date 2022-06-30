New branch of VCB inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

A new branch of Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank(VCB) Limited was inaugurated by the bank’s Chairman Chalasani Raghavendra Rao at Nakkavanipalem here on Thursday.

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Bank Chairman P. Raghunadha Rao, who participated as the chief guest, hailed the progress made by VCB Ltd over the years. Maharaja Bank Chairman M.R.K. Raju, Shipyard Bank Chairman M.S.S. Gupta participated in the inaugural function.

Mr. Raghavendra Rao said that e-corner facility was also provided at the new branch.

Bank Directors Gudivada Bhaskara Rao, K. Bhavani, Chandrasekhar, S. Ramachandra Rao, U. Parvathi Devi and CEO P.V. Narasimha Murthy were among those who participated in the inaugural function.