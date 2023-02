February 26, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth inaugurated an additional block at Police Commissionerate which was developed by Divis Labs here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Director (Projects) of Divis Labs, Madhusudhan Rao, and General Manager Koteswara Rao. During the programme, Mr. Srikanth thanked the Divis authorities for their Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) activities. DCPs K Anand Reddy, Sumit Garud Sunil and others were present.