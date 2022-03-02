New ADRM (Operations) assumes charge

Manoj Sahoo is a 1996-batch officer of the IRSEE

Manoj Sahoo is a 1996-batch officer of the IRSEE

Manoj Kumar Sahoo, a 1996-batch officer of the Indian Railway Services Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR). The outgoing ADRM C. Surya Lakshmi has been posted at ECoR Headquarters.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo completed his graduation in BE/Electricals from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla and Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from Utkal University. He joined the Railways in January 1998 as Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer at Adra Division.

He has varied experience of over 24 years in the Railways and served in various positions over South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and ECoR in Open lines and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Visakhapatnam. Prior to his posting as ADRM, Waltair, he was General Manager of RVNL, Visakhapatnam.

He has also attended an Advanced Management Programme in Singapore and Malaysia and has done a management programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.