New ADRM assumes charge

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 December 2020 01:02 IST

C. Surya Lakshmi has assumed charge as the new Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Waltair Division, in place of the present incumbent P. Ramachandra Rao, who has been transferred to Bhubaneswar.

Ms. Surya Lakshmi is an officer of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) of the 1999 batch.

She started her career in Railway services in 2000 as a Junior Accounts Officer (Construction), Visakhapatnam, which was then in the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER).

Prior to assuming charge as ADRM, she worked as the Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (IT), Southern Railway.

Ms. Surya Lakshmi holds a doctorate in History from Andhra University and Post-Graduation in Public Policy Management from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

Ms. Surya Lakshmi has served in various capacities in East Coast, Southern and South Western Railways so far during the 20 years of her career.