Never encroached geo-heritage site, avers Bheemunipatnam building society

The Bheemunipatnam Mutually Aided Co-operative Building Society representatives have refuted the “falsehood” being spread against the building society by vested interests on social media and a section of the media during the past few months. They said this was causing anguish among the society members.

The members said that the successive governments have failed to address the issue, which came in the way of developing the layout, though the government gave them possession of land about a decade ago. The society has never encroached or damaged the adjacent ‘geo heritage site’ as was being alleged by a corporator, who had filed a PIL in the AP High Court, the society president G. Harigopala Rao and its secretary B. Suribabu told media persons, here, on Sunday.

The society was allotted 373.95 acres of land, a little away from INS Kalinga, in Survey no. 118 (Old S. No. 49/1) in 1983 at the prevailing market rate at that time. The society approached various courts on the fixation of the land price. Later, in 2005, it approached the Supreme Court. Based on the orders of the Apex court, the price was fixed at the market rate prevailing in 1996. After payment of the money, the government issued G.O. Ms. No. 504 Dt.20-09-2013 and based on this, the Bheemunipatnam Tahsildar handed over possession of the 373.95 acres of land to the society on January 18, 2014.

Subsequently, some area of land allotted to the society and abutting it was identified as a ‘geo-heritage site’ by the GSI. Of this, 91.50 acres of land allotted to the society was demarcated as ‘geo heritage’. The society finally got a Layout Plan made for the remaining 242.47 acres of land and submitted it to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which gave them an LP (no. 1086/0014/LP/Z1/2022) Dt. 10/04/2023 and gave them a TLP (Tentative Layout Plan) proceedings.

They said that they started levelling the land in the 262.92 acres and had not touched the 91.50 acres, which were taken back for the geo-heritage site. At this juncture, some vested interests indulged in mudslinging on society. They appealed to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and do justice to 2,000 families which have been nurturing the dream of building a house for the past several decades.

