Neuome Peptide sets up facility in Vizag

It will manufacture three COVID testing kits here

Singapore-based Neuome Peptide launched its operations in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The startup that had already started its research work in Bengaluru and Singapore about a year ago has now started its manufacturing unit at AP MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Rajanikanth Vangala, CEO and co-founder of the company, said that they would manufacture three products, namely TruCoV-Flow, TruCov-Breath and TruCoV-Air.

TruCov-Flow has already been approved by ICMR and is an ultra-sensitive COVID-19 saliva-based Rapid Antigen Test kit, which produces results in two to three minutes, he said.

The approval is yet to come for Breath and Air, he added.

While TruCov-Breath can detect the presence of the virus just from the breath of a person, TruCoV-Air will be able to detect the presence of virus in the air, like in a classroom, said Mr. Rajanikanth.

The construction of the factory at AMTZ will be completed in about six months’ time and production will go on line in another two months, he said.

“Already, 30 people have been recruited and $8 million has been invested. We intend to invest another $12 million in phases to make it a $20 million company,” Mr. Rajanikanth said.

According to him, the unit proposes to produce 1 crore units per day and the price could range between 2 to 3 USD. It will be finalised once we come to the production stage, he said.

“COVID-19 is here to stay and testing and detection has already become part of our life. These gadgets aim at giving reports instantly in two to three minutes,” he said.