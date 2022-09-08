Netherlands delegation visits Vizag port

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 08, 2022 01:23 IST

Joost Geijer, Head of Economic Affairs and Amlan Bora, Trade Commissioner of Netherlands Business Support Office from Netherlands Embassy visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday.

The objective of their visit was to explore the scope for shipping MoUs between India and the Netherlands.

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao briefed on the trade opportunities between India and the Netherlands.

Mr. Joost Geijer said that these meetings would be beneficial to both the nations in developing mutual economic activity. VPA Deputy Chairman Dugesh Kumar Dubey and Traffic Manager B. Ratna Sekhar participated in the meeting.

