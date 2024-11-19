Nehru Yuva Kendra conducts district-level youth competitions in Visakhapatnam

Nehru Yuva Kendra(NYK), Visakhapatnam, conducted district-level competitions here on Tuesday, for selection of youths for the State-level festival and the national youth festival to be organised by the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports, Government of India, at Nashik in Maharashtra, from January 12 to 16, 2025.

The participants, who win in various competitions at the district-level, would be sent for the State-level competitions, and those who are selected there would qualify for the national youth festival.

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural function, called upon youth to participate in the competitions and bring out their latent talents.

Presiding over the programme, District Youth Officer G. Maheswara Rao said that as per the directions of the Central Government, the competitions pertaining to ASR district, were held at Araku on November 12, for Anakapalli district on November 16 and the competitions pertaining to Visakhaptnam district were held on November 19. There would be cultural competitions (folk arts), photography and painting competitions would be conducted. Similarly, scientific exhibition was being organised for high school students with the cooperation of the Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer.

K. Rajasekhar, retired HR Manager of HPCL, and Simhachalam Naidu, Principal of Mrs AVN College, spoke.

