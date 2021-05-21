Negligence in COVID treatment will not be spared, Collector warns hospital superintendents

‘Recruit required number of staff nurses in the chest and ENT hospitals’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand warned that negligence in COVID-19 treatment will not be spared. Doctors and other staff of the hospital should be available at the wards and constantly monitor the health condition of the patients. He was speaking during a review meet organised at the Collectorate with the superintendents of various hospitals and other health staff.

Mr. Vinay Chand enquired about issues of various hospitals providing treatment. He instructed District COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar to recruit adequate number of staff nurses in the chest and the ENT hospitals. The Collector instructed the officials to admit patients having oxygen saturation levels from 90 to 94 in various teaching hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment and to admit serious cases to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and King George Hospital (KGH). He also asked the officials to provide treatment for black fungus cases only in KGH. Mr. Vinay Chand also instructed the officials to continue raids on private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment and check about the bed availability and services offered.

Oxygen plant inaugurated

Meanwhile, Mr. Vinay Chand inaugurated a new oxygen generation plant which was set up with a budget of ₹3.4 crore near the nursing college hostel at KGH premises here on Friday. He enquired about the storage and supply procedure of the plant with the officials.

Nodal officer and Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer S. Venkateswar on Friday said that Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital will offer COVID-19 services to the patients from May 22. He inspected the hospital on Friday and asked the officials to arrange a ward with 30 beds. He inspected the oxygen plant in the hospital. When the hospital authorities sought ambulance service, he assured to provide two ambulances to the hospital. He later inspected Regional Eye Hospital.