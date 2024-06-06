Neglect of party workers responsible for rout of YSRCP, opines Amarnath

The neglect of party workers in our bid to usher in transparency and take services to the doorstep of the people through volunteers seems to be one of the major reasons for the party’s debacle in the elections, YSRCP leader and outgoing IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who lost in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, has said.

“Winning and losing is common in politics. We bow to the verdict of the people,” Mr. Amarnath said while congratulating the NDA candidates and leaders on their victory, at a press conference at the YSRCP office on Thursday.

He said that the YSRCP leadership would convene a meeting soon to take stock of the reasons behind the party’s debacle in the elections, though it had strived to live up to the expectations of the people and outgoing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving them more than what they had expected.

“The village/ward secretariat system was introduced by our government for the convenience of the public. We had failed to realise that in the process, we alienated our party workers who served as a bridge between the people and the government. The party workers were responsible for strengthening the party after the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and had also played a key role in bringing the YSRCP to power in 2019,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Stating that it was now the turn of the alliance to honour their promises, the YSRCP leader said that the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party had the unique opportunity of being able to extract maximum assurances from the Centre as the BJP-led NDA government was dependent on the support of its allies.

Commending TDP candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao for winning the Gajuwaka Assembly segment with the highest majority in A.P., the YSRCP leader said that he would play a constructive role for the development of the constituency. “The party will continue to stand by the people and will organise struggles if the new government fails to keep its promises to the people. I hope the new government will exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” he said.

Reiterating the YSRCP’s stand on three capitals, he said that Visakhapatnam was the only city in A.P. which has the potential to become the executive capital, and appealed to the new government to think along those lines.

He attributed the huge margin achieved by the winning candidates to a smooth transfer of votes between the alliance partners. He, however, maintained that the YSRCP lost only a vote share of 9% as compared to the 2019 elections, winning 40% of the votes as compared to 49% in the previous Assembly elections.