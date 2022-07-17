NEET records 96% attendance in Visakhapatnam

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the gateway for medical courses, which was conducted here on Sunday saw around 96 % attendance.

Of the 7,700 who have applied for NEET, around 7,400 candidates have attended the examination. The test was held between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m. at about 12 designated centres. Keeping in view of the drizzle, a number of candidates reached their centres early.

City Coordinator for NEET, Eshwari Prabhakar, who is also Principal of Visakha Valley School, said that the examination was conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Ms. Eshwari, who also inspected all the centres, said that the arrangements, seating plans and checkings before the examination were conducted following guidelines at the centres. An orientation meeting was also conducted for the centre Superintendents, Observers and Deputy Observers on Saturday, she said.