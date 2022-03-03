Neeraj Sarda elected chairman of CII, AP chapter

Neeraj Sarda, Deputy Managing Director, Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. was elected as chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry(CII), Andhra Pradesh Chapter for 2022-23 at its meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, he was vice chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh. He is also associated with Round Table India and was the Past Chairman of CII, Vizag Zone (2015-16) and has contributed by being part of various committees of the Confederation of Indian industry. Lakshmi Prasad, Managing Director, Sujay Biotech Pvt Ltd was elected vice chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh. He is Technical Director of Sri Biotech Lanka Pvt. Ltd., Sri Lanka. He is a Technical Consultant of Hatton Plantations, Sri Lanka. He is also a consultant for United Breweries Group, Karnataka; Vaidehi group, Karnataka, GMR Industries, Sugar division, Andhra Pradesh; NSL Sugars, Telangana; Ambrosia Horticulture Ltd., Karnataka and Afri Asia Outsourcing services, India and Malaysia.

Coinciding with Annual Meeting, Conference on Accelerating Andhra Pradesh Growth Momentum: Resurgence through Competitiveness, Sustainability and Technology through hybrid mode was organised. C K Ranganathan, Chairman-CII Southern Region, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO of Flipkart Group, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, past president, CII, and vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Lt. Cdr. BM Ravindra Nath Reddy and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog and Karikal R Velaven, Special Chief Secretary, Government of AP, spoke.

A report on: “MSME s: Challenges in India, insights of Andhra Pradesh” was released by Datla Tirupati Raju and Chandan Chowdhury, senior Associate Dean, Indian School of Business, at the conference.