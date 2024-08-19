ADVERTISEMENT

Need to integrate technology with social work to advance equity and justice, say speakers at a meet

Published - August 19, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University, in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Work and Sciences (NISWS), Bhubaneswar, organised an event titled ‘Dialogue on Social Work and Technology: Exploring the Digital Age,’ here on Monday.

The programme sought to bridge the gap between social work and technology, highlighting how these fields can collaborate to address modern social challenges, said M. James Stephen, Chair Professor at Andhra University.

He highlighted the potential of integrating technology with social work to advance social equity and justice.

Sashmi Nayak, Ambedkar Chair Professor at NISWS, shared her insights on applying Ambedkar’s vision of social justice in today’s digital age, with a focus on supporting marginalised communities.

Discussions covered key topics such as how engineering students can apply their technical skills to social issues, design sustainable solutions for underserved communities, and enhance their social responsibility.

The event saw active participation from over 500 students.

