GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need to integrate technology with social work to advance equity and justice, say speakers at a meet

Published - August 19, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University, in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Work and Sciences (NISWS), Bhubaneswar, organised an event titled ‘Dialogue on Social Work and Technology: Exploring the Digital Age,’ here on Monday.

The programme sought to bridge the gap between social work and technology, highlighting how these fields can collaborate to address modern social challenges, said M. James Stephen, Chair Professor at Andhra University.

He highlighted the potential of integrating technology with social work to advance social equity and justice.

Sashmi Nayak, Ambedkar Chair Professor at NISWS, shared her insights on applying Ambedkar’s vision of social justice in today’s digital age, with a focus on supporting marginalised communities.

Discussions covered key topics such as how engineering students can apply their technical skills to social issues, design sustainable solutions for underserved communities, and enhance their social responsibility.

The event saw active participation from over 500 students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.