Need to improve renewable energy sources in the country to reduce dependence on other countries, says Army official

Central Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani emphasised the need to improve renewable energy sources in the country to reduce dependence on other countries for energy imports. If this is not done, energy will become a major threat to the country, he cautioned. Renewable energy should be increased by 2047. Today, the country spends about 3.5% of its GDP on energy imports. So it should be reduced to 1.5% by 2027 as per the `Amrit Kaal Vision-2047’, he added.

He was in the city to deliver a lecture on ‘Amrit Kaal Vision for National Security’ at YVS Murthy Auditorium of Andhra University here on Tuesday. The university students and faculty among others participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Subramani said that not only energy security but the country should also move forward on three other issues in particular. They are technology security, human security and environment security.

Four core securities

“Which countries in the world are ahead in those securities, those countries will become global leaders. So, by 2027 our country will mainly focus on these four core securities. To achieve this, every stakeholder, be it students of Andhra University or others, needs to work together,” Mr. Subramani said in a brief PowerPoint presentation during the lecture.

Mr. Subramani said the government aims to make India a prosperous, secure, technologically proficient, energy abundant, environmentally clean and globally influential country by 2047. This is possible with short term (2027), medium term (2037) and long-term (2047) goals, he added.

Mr. Subramani said that defence exports should be increased to ₹2.5 lakh crore by 2047. Currently, the value of defence exports is ₹15,920 crore covering 85 countries, he said while adding that by 2047, about 75% of Indian defence equipment will have to be indigenous.

Earlier, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy explained the various development programmes undertaken by the university in four-and-a-half years. He also mentioned about the university programmes and projects related to the defence sector.

Saplings were planted in the campus by Mr. Subramani, who was taken to the departments and labs where new developments have taken place recently.