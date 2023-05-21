Need to fight for formulation of new tribal policy in the country, says activist Basavi Kiro in Visakhapatnam

May 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Vasavi Kiro, a well-known tribal author and activist from Jharkhand, has given a call to fight for formulation of a new tribal policy, which will ensure development of tribal languages, culture and ensure formation of a Tribal History Academy.

Addressing the delegates after inaugurating the All India Tribal Convention at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Sunday, she said Adivasis in India were suffering due to State policy, which was based on ‘development induced displacement’, loot of forests and natural wealth, land alienation, degradation of nature, and failure to implement their Constitutional and legal rights.

Ms. Kiro said that the Indigenous Population (I.P.) of the world was more than 700 million. India, the home to over 200 million tribal and indigenous people, has 750 tribal and ethnic groups. Of them, the condition of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) was pathetic and much worse than the major tribal groups (I.P. communities). They live in the caves on the hills, dense forests and difficult geographical areas.

She came down heavily on the NDA government for following old policies of Congress rule period of giving away the resources of tribals to corporations and MNCs.

Social activist and retired IAS Officer E.A.S. Sarma, in his video message, alleged that the Central and State governments, which have to implement the rights of the tribal people, were bowing to pressure from corporate groups, and trampling upon their rights.

He said that he had written to the National Commission for SCs and STs, and to the President of India on the violations of guidelines by the government with regard to tribal rights.

The convention passed four resolutions, condemning repression on tribals in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other parts of India including air strikes in Dandakaranya; supporting women wrestlers and demanding arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh; condemning RSS sponsored communal conflagaration and violence in Manipur, demanding not to infringe upon rights of existing tribal groups and condemning gang-rape of tribal women by paramilitary forces at Vakapalli in Andhra Pradesh.

All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha(AIKMS) leader Ashish Mital and Writers’ Academy chairman V.V. Ramana Murthy were on the dais.

AIKMS president V Venkatramaiah released a book, “Bharat ki Krantikari Adivasi Auratein” written by Vasavi Kiro.

Earlier, the convention began with the election of a three-member Presidium, Dharmula Suresh from Andhra Pradesh, Kedar Sabaraj from Odisha and Mukti Satyam from Telangana.

The convention ended with a call to fight for ‘Tribal identity’ and ‘Development without Displacement’. A 15-member committee of thee All India Tribal Forum was formed to fight for the cause.