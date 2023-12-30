GIFT a SubscriptionGift
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to fight against ‘anti-people’ reforms being implemented in the name of globalisation, says JNU Professor

‘People should draw inspiration from revolutionary leaders like Nanduri Prasada Rao to bring change in society for a better future’

December 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhat Patnaik, Professor, Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University addressing a seminar at Alluri Vignana Kendram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Prabhat Patnaik, Professor, Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University addressing a seminar at Alluri Vignana Kendram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jawaharlal Nehru University Prof. Prabhat Patnaik has emphasised the need to fight against ‘anti-people’ reforms being implemented by the governments in the name of globalisation.

Mr. Patnaik came to the city to participate as the chief guest in the national seminar on ‘Globalisation-Employment’ held at Alluri Vignan Kendram at Dabagardens here on Saturday under the aegis of CITU on the occasion of the 23rd death anniversary of Nanduri Prasada Rao, who was the first general secretary of CITU in united Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Patnaik said that governments have privatised public sector units in the name of globalisation, thus paving the way for unemployment and closure of public enterprises. Governments are also encouraging corporate organisations in the agricultural sector, which was unfortunate.

“As a result of globalisation, education and health have become a costly affair. People are losing their jobs due to changes in the world, layoff announcements by corporate companies became common post-COVID-19. Prices of essential commodities are increasing and taxes are on the rise,” he said.

“A revolution from the people is essential to protect government assets and fight anti-people measures and reforms taken by the governments. People should draw inspiration from revolutionary leaders like Nanduri Prasada Rao to bring change in society for a better future,” said Mr. Patnaik.

CITU State General Secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao recalled the services rendered by Nanduri Prasada Rao to citizens of Visakhapatnam, particularly the Shipyard workers in the wage settlement.

