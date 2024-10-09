GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to enhance the American Corner established at Andhra University, says in-charge Vice-Chancellor

The U.S. Embassy officials may visit the AU in Novemberto take up some activities, he says

Published - October 09, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
US Consulate General Hyderabad team Emilia B Smith (public diplomacy officer) and T. Senthil Kumar (public engagement specialist) being felicitated by Andhra University in-charge Vice Chancellor incharge G. Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar Dhanamjaya Rao, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

US Consulate General Hyderabad team Emilia B Smith (public diplomacy officer) and T. Senthil Kumar (public engagement specialist) being felicitated by Andhra University in-charge Vice Chancellor incharge G. Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar Dhanamjaya Rao, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra University in-charge Vice Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao has emphasised the need to enhance the American Corner established at the university, at a meeting with the U.S. Embassy officials on the university campus on Wednesday. The U.S. Embassy officials may visit the AU in November 2024 to take up some activities, he added.

US Consulate General Hyderabad team Emilia B Smith (public diplomacy officer) and T. Senthil Kumar (public engagement specialist) met the AU team.

The meeting was focussed on developing programmes that will promote awareness among students regarding American education systems, scholarship opportunities and visa procedures, Prof. Rao said.

The American Corner at AU serves as a vital resource for students interested in pursuing education in the United States. During the meeting, Prof. Rao underscored that the university is committed to facilitating a global academic environment, noting that students from 64 countries are currently enrolled in various programmes at AU.

“Through the American Corner, we aim to organise special awareness programmes addressing university-related issues and the American educational landscape,” Prof. Rao said.

He highlighted the university’s dedication to fostering international partnerships and creating avenues for student engagement with American educational institutions.

Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao said that the AU wanted to make the American Corner more accessible to the youth by collaborating across different university departments. “We envision conducting programmes that promote dual degree courses, further enriching the educational experience of our students,” he stated.

U.S. Embassy officials expressed their commitment to strengthening India-U.S relations. They stressed the importance of addressing environmental issues and other pertinent topics through collaborative efforts. “We will organise all programmes from the American Corner free of charge.”

U.S. officials noted the unique role that AU plays in fostering connections between American consulates and the Indian students. They proposed arranging special talks with American diplomats to enhance dialogue and understanding.

