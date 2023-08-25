Need to bridge the huge gap in eye donation and requirement in the country, says expert

August 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Over two million Indians, out of 10 million blind persons in the country, are affected by corneal blindness, and 60% of them are below the age of 12 years. This could be due to corneal disease, injury or infection where the cornea of the eye becomes opaque.

Corneal transplantation is the only known cure for corneal blindness, requiring a significant number of eye donations. However, due to lack of awareness, along with myths and fears associated with eye donation, these numbers remain considerably low. The current cornea collection in India can meet the needs of only one-fourth of the patients.

Dr. Rohit Dureja, Head, Mohsin Eye Bank, GMR Varalakshmi Campus, L V Prasad Eye Institute(LVPEI), Visakhapatnam, spoke on the need to bridge the huge gap in donation and requirement at a programme organised to mark the commencement of the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight.

He appealed to the public to pledge their eyes and help in reducing the gap. He said that the LVPEI Eye Bank Network has successfully harvested over 1,33,585 donor corneas to date. The institute also distributes corneas to surgeons outside the LVPEI network, thereby extending the impact of their efforts.

Eye donation can happen only after the death of a person and consent from their family members. Therefore, it is equally important for the persons pledging to donate their eyes to inform their family members and request them to honour their wish.

Dr. Dureja informed that LVPEI was organising a series of activities from till September 8 to create awareness among the public about the importance of eye donation, and to motivate people to pledge their eyes for donation after death.