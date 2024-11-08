ADVERTISEMENT

Need to acquire technical knowledge to handle cybercrime cases, says Anakapalli SP

Published - November 08, 2024 09:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme on cybercrime investigation was organised for the police personnel at Anakapalli on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha stressed the need to acquire technical knowledge to handle cybercrime cases. He said that using sophisticated tools, the cybercrime offenders can be traced at the very earliest. In the coming days, the amount lost in cybercrimes will be more than the property crimes reported, he said adding that such training programmes are the need of the hour.

The SP asked the officials to intensify awareness campaigns on cybercrime. People should not reveal any confidential details or send money to the fraudsters and instead they should approach the nearest police station, he said.

Mr. Sinha said that steps are being taken to hand over recovered property worth ₹1.30 crore to the victims in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special Branch DSP B. Apparao, Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M. Sravani, Parawada Sub-division DSP K.V. Satyanarayana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US