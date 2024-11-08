Need to acquire technical knowledge to handle cybercrime cases, says Anakapalli SP

A training programme on cybercrime investigation was organised for the police personnel at Anakapalli on Friday.

During the meeting, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha stressed the need to acquire technical knowledge to handle cybercrime cases. He said that using sophisticated tools, the cybercrime offenders can be traced at the very earliest. In the coming days, the amount lost in cybercrimes will be more than the property crimes reported, he said adding that such training programmes are the need of the hour.

The SP asked the officials to intensify awareness campaigns on cybercrime. People should not reveal any confidential details or send money to the fraudsters and instead they should approach the nearest police station, he said.

Mr. Sinha said that steps are being taken to hand over recovered property worth ₹1.30 crore to the victims in the district.

Special Branch DSP B. Apparao, Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M. Sravani, Parawada Sub-division DSP K.V. Satyanarayana and others were present.