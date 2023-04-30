Need for unity among Opposition parties to prevent YSRCP from returning to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Nadendla Manohar

April 30, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar has called for unity among the Opposition parties to prevent the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from returning to power in the State. ‘YSRCP vimukta Andhra Pradesh’ is the objective, he told a media conference here on Sunday.

Referring to the JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s call for united efforts for development of the State, at the foundation day of the party at Ippatam, last year, Mr. Manohar alleged that there was no development under the YSR Congress Party government. In the guise of development, they were fooling the people. He stated that development along with welfare was the agenda of the JSP.

Mr. Manohar said that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan discussed these issues in the meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. The JSP was making an effort to bring out a viable alternative in the State. He said that more such meetings would be held in future. The JSP PAC chairman said contrary to the claims of the YSRCP, people have lost faith in the ruling party at the ground level. The people were opposing the pasting of ‘Jagananna Nuvve Ma Nammakam’ stickers on their doors, and questioning the YSRCP leaders for failure in implementing their election promises.

Mr. Manohar alleged that the YSRCP leaders had indulged in malpractices during the local body polls, and when a JSP women leader Durga had complained to the officials concerned, no action was taken. The party had approached the court, which directed the officials to lodge a complaint.

Cases were booked on senior YSRCP leaders but their names were abbreviated to make them sound as though they were insignificant leaders in the party, he alleged.

In Vizianagaram district, when some youngsters objected to the pasting of stickers on their homes, the YSRCP leaders had attacked and injured them severely, Mr. Manohar alleged. The JSP chief had extended ₹50,000 to each of the victims, from the party fund. The Central Government report says that only 55,000 houses of the 95,000 sanctioned, under PMAY, houses were constructed across the State.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oft-repeated talk of shifting to Visakhapatnam for a long time, he said that the YSRCP leaders have no intention of developing North Andhra but were only keen on grabbing lands and resources of the region. The JSP would bring out a manifesto for development of the region, and creating employment opportunities for the youth and construction of ports and jetties for fishermen to prevent their migration.

JAC PAC Member Kona Tata Rao also spoke.