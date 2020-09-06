Need for more awareness on plasma donation, say doctors

‘Donation has to be made within one month after recovery’

Have you recovered from COVID-19 recently? You can turn into a ‘Corona Warrior’ by donating your plasma for treatment of other patients. Plasma therapy is found to be effective for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, there is not much awareness on this among the public, say doctors.

Those who have recovered from moderate to severe coronavirus can donate their plasma. Andhra Pradesh has seen a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases from July onwards and this is the right time to motivate donors. The donation has to be done within one month after recovery, while the antibody level in the recovered patient’s blood is significant.

“Plasma is the liquid (> 50%) portion of blood, which contains several nutrients to nourish the blood cells and the body, including many proteins. A sub-category of proteins, produced by the body to fight infections like SARS-CoV-2, are called ‘antibodies’ and they are highly specific against the organism. In response to the coronavirus attack, the body produces several antibodies but only a few help to neutralise the virus,” A. Sugandhi, Medical Officer, A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, told The Hindu.

Covalescent plasma can play a significant role in reducing the disease burden and convalescent plasma and Remdesivir have shown better performance, when administered early in the course of the disease. In early cases, convalescent plasma mitigates the severity and shortens the length of the disease.

Allergic reactions

Like any blood product, convalescent plasma can also trigger allergic reactions but suitable remedial measures can be taken.

The Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) has released convalescent plasma as an ‘off label therapy’ along with Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. Convalescent plasma preparation criteria is more stringent and therefore takes longer time. Setting up of ‘plasma banks’ at the district-level will go a long way in popularising plasma donation, says Dr. Sugandhi. “Dr. Suman, Urologist at Care Hospitals, donated his plasma, for treatment of my mother last month. She recovered very well and is fine now. Plasma will only be collected from recovered moderate to severe patients, in the age group of 18 to 60 years, who are fit. It will be used to treat moderate cases,” says Dr. Sarvabowma. “Individual donors will be tested for adequate level of antibodies, haemoglobin-level, before collection of their plasma. The blood group compatibility will also be checked,” says Dr. Kartik Chandra Vallam, consultant surgical oncologist, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI).