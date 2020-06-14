‘Need for greater awareness on blood donation’

There is a need for greater awareness among the general public on the importance of blood donation, said the speakers at a programme organised on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, who participated as chief guest, lauded the services being rendered by A.S. Raja Blood Bank. He exhorted everyone to donate blood and help the society at large.

Kankatala Mallik, chairman, Kankatala Textiles Private Ltd., said that awareness on blood donation was growing among the public and hoped that there would not be any shortage of blood in future.

A.V. Siva Prasad, chairman, A.S. Raja Trust, said there was shortage of blood as compared to demand. Sugandhi, Managing Trustee, A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, thanked all the voluntary blood donors and camp organisers, who readily came forward to donate blood, during this crucial 11-week lockdown period.

She said that during lockdown period, the blood bank has given more than 2,670 units of blood and blood products, through donors with the help camp organisers, who brought the donors to the blood bank.

Dr. Sugandhi said encouragement was given by the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had come to the blood bank in 2003. A thalassemia and sickle cell anemia programme was started and today, the blood bank was meeting the blood requirement of more than 70 such children, she said.