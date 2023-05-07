ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 8,000 candidates from North Andhra likely to attend NEET in 16 centres in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on May 7

May 07, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted for admission to medical courses at 16 centers in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on May 7.

Nearly 8,000 candidates from North coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to write the examination, which will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5.20 pm.

CCTV cameras have been installed in the examination halls. The cameras will be uploaded to the National Testing Agency server in Delhi.

Visakha Valley School, Thatichetlapalem Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navy Children’s School, Kendriya Vidyalaya in 104, Navy Children’s School, Delhi Public School and Sriprakash Vidyanikethan among other schools have been identified as centres.

NEET exam convener Eshwari Prabhakar, who is Visakha Valley School principal, said that 13 centres will be in Visakhapatnam and three in Anakapalli district. Candidates need not bring any electronic gadget, including the wrist watches, as they were providing a wall clock in every exam hall. Students are advised to visit the centres in advance.

