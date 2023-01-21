Nearly 55,000 candidates to appear for police constable preliminary written exam in Visakhapatnam on January 22

January 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 54,772 candidates, including 13,338 women, are expected to attend the police constable preliminary written examination which is being organised by AP State Police Recruitment Board on January 22 in the district. The city police have arranged as many as 97 centres for the examination, which is going to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, who have inspected the arrangemnts at a few centres, said that the candidates must make sure that they reach the centre well before the time with hall ticket, apart from carrying a government-recognised ID card. He also said that no electronic appliances will be allowed into the centre. Section 144 CrPC will be enforced at the centre, he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 9,897 candidates will be appearing for the examination in Anakapalli district. Of the total, 2,781 are women. The police have arranged 21 centres for the examination in the district in which 11 will be in Anakapalli Town.