Nearly 50 Aadhaar update centres set up in Visakhapatnam, say officials

March 12, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘It is mandatory to update details on Aadhaar cards’

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 50 Aadhaar update centres have been set up in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits to enable people to update their details like address.

As per the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MoEIT) instructions, updating the Aadhaar card details is mandatory to combat the fraud, and the persons who completed 10 years of their Aadhaar enrolment must follow the instructions, the authorities said.

Persons who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years ago and have never updated after that in these years, need to get the documents updated. The service centres are located at select secretariats in the city, the GVMC officials said.

“We have nine such centres in our Zone-4. We daily receive four to 10 applications for the Aadhaar update. People can also do it at any authorised service centres like designated post offices,” a GVMC official told The Hindu.

The list of supporting documents will be suggested by the service centres, or one can check in the website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ , by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as specified under the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

