Nearly 33% of road accident deaths occurred in colony and internal roads in Visakhapatnam in 2022, say traffic police

January 12, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nearly 33% of the road accident deaths which were reported in the city during the year 2022 have occurred on the colony roads under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits . The roads under the civic body have accounted for the second most number of deaths after National Highways, in the last year.

The city police have conducted an analysis on the accidents to examine the blackspots, timing of accidents and reasons for the accidents to take preventive measures. As many as 333 road accident deaths were reported during the year 2022. Of them, as many as 129 deaths occurred on NH-16, while 113 deaths were reported on the colony and internal roads in the city. BRTS roads saw 40 deaths, while the State Highway saw 15 deaths. The Beach Road stretch saw seven deaths.

As per the traffic police officials, most of the accidents occurred in the colony and internal roads are self-accidents due to overspeeding. There were many accidents while negotiating sharp bends, bike skids, hitting the medians, ramming into stationary objects such as electric poles at traffic junctions, triple-riding and dangerous driving. Police said that in most of the cases, the victims suffer head injuries and succumb to it. When it comes to two-wheeler drivers, many do not wear helmets. Police also do not rule out bad roads and defunct street lights, as cause of a few accidents which occur during late nights.

Meanwhile, as per the police analysis, accident rate was high between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., in a day. When it comes to days in a week, Sunday has reported most number of accidents compared to other days.

“We assume that lack of adequate police personnel on duty during that time may be the reason for the accidents. During that time (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), traffic police personnel who generally leave for lunch do not return on time or some may attend CSR duties. We would try to put in more personnel exclusively during that period in the coming days,” Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said.

‘Preventive steps’

He said in coordinating with the GVMC, the police have been taking up steps such as arranging speed breakers, proper street lighting in the internal roads. Road safety awareness campaigns are being taken up in the communities.

The police have only one interceptor vehicle to keep a check erring speedsters. The police have booked around 40,270 cases against violators.