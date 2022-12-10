Nearly 200 special children visit Mrs. AVN College in Visakhapatnam

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 200 children with special needs of Hidden Sprouts School, a school for challenged and special children, visited Mrs. AVN College here on Saturday to exhibit their arts and talents.

The children were adopted by Pydi Rajini, founder of Shakti Empowering Women Association and an English lecturer in the college.

A. V. Adeep Bhanoji Row, vice-chairman and correspondent of the college, interacted with the children.

The Row family and Ms. Rajini donated ₹1.25 lakh for the development of the Hidden Sprouts school.

