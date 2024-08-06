NDA, YSR Congress Party gear up for GVMC standing committee elections to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on August 7

MLAs, senior leaders and political representatives from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the NDA, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), are gearing up for the standing committee elections of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (August 7).

Though it is an election for 10-member standing committee, the election has turned out to be prestigious for both the YSRCP and the NDA, just before the MLC (local bodies) election. While the YSRCP intends to continue its grip on the council, the NDA leaders have set a target to gain upper hand right away by electing their corporators to the 10-member standing committee and then bag the post of the Mayor.

The poll fever started during the first week of July, when 12 corporators from the YSRCP have joined the NDA (Seven in TDP and five in JSP). A few days later, around 45 corporators from the YSRCP led by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari had gone to Vijayawada to meet the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who sensitised them about the elections. Ten corporators each from the YSRCP and the TDP filed nominations for the 10 posts.

Since the last two weeks, a series of meetings are being organised by the NDA and the YSRCP senior leaders. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and TDP city president, Gandi Babjee have been organising regular meetings with the NDA corporators.

On Tuesday, YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy organised a meeting with the YSRCP corporators in the city and discussed about the strategy to be followed in the standing committee elections.

During the 2021 elections, the YSRCP has won 58 out of 98 wards in the GVMC. The TDP and JSP have won 30 and three respectively, while CPI, CPI(M) and BJP have won one ward each and four seats were won by the Independents.

By July 1, the YSRCP held 60 seats, while the TDP had 29 seats, and JSP has five seats. CPI, CPI(M) and BJP has one seat each. One seat is now vacant as Ch Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav who won as corporator from Ward 30 was elected as MLC and byelection was never conducted. Last month, seven corporators have joined the TDP. On Tuesday, five corporators joined the JSP. As per the latest equations, the YSRCP holds 48 seats, while the NDA (TDP, BJP, JSP) holds 47 seats, while CPI has one vote. CPI (M) corporator B. Ganga Rao announced that he will be not voting in the elections.

“Though the numbers indicate that our vote is around 45 to 50, the numbers will definitely be around 60. Many YSRCP corporators are unhappy with their leadership and are ready to support us in the elections,” said a senior corporator from the TDP.

The YSRCP leadership is very much confident of regaining the standing committee consecutively for the fourth time.

“We are confident about winning the elections comfortably and there is nothing to worry at all. The NDA is trying to lure and threaten our corporators, but their attempts will go futile,” said Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar.

The GVMC officials have made all arrangements for the elections. The voting will begin at 10 a.m. and the counting is scheduled in the evening.

