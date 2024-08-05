NDA, YSR Congress gear up for MLC and GVMC standing committee polls in Visakhapatnam

Ahead of the much awaited GVMC standing committee and MLC election (local bodies), the NDA as well as YSRCP leaders have started to organise meetings with the cadres, bringing back the election fever in the city.

Senior leaders, MLAs, corporators, in-charges and former MLAs from the NDA have gathered at the house of TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao here at Gajuwaka, to discuss about finalising the candidate from the alliance and the strategies for the upcoming MLC election on Monday.

Senior leaders like Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju were among those who attended the meeting. It was learnt that a number of MPTC and ZPTC members from Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have also attended the meeting.

It was learnt that the leaders have discussed the names of various leaders who had sacrificed their seats in the recent elections. The list includes former MLA, present TDP city president Gandi Babjee, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and a few others. Mr. Babjee, who worked as Visakhapatnam South in-charge for almost four years, had sacrificed the seat for the alliance. Meanwhile, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana had also sacrificed his MLA seat for Konathala Ramakrishna.

Sources from the NDA said that the leaders will be heading to Amaravati soon and meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. As the final date for filing of nominations is August 13, the TDP high command is expected to finalise the candidate in the next few days.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC candidate Botcha Satyanarayana conducted a meeting with the party leaders at Chodavaram here on Monday. Former MLAs Budi Mutyala Naidu, Karanam Dharmasri and a few others attended the meeting.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the TDP corporators here on Monday to discuss about the upcoming standing committee elections in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, scheduled on August 7. It may be remembered that 10 corporators from the TDP and 10 from the YSRCP corporators have filed their nominations for the 10 posts.