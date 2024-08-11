NDA will win MLC election with good majority, says Visakhapatnam South MLA

Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas has exuded confidence that the NDA will win the forthcoming MLC elections in Visakhapatnam with a good majority, no matter what attempts the YSRCP makes.

Mr Vamsikrishna was addressing a press conference after inaugurating a new office of Jana Sena Party (JSP) at Seethampeta here on Sunday.

He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was likely to announce the candidate on Monday (August 12). Once the candidate was announced, there would be no looking back, he said. The Jana Sena Party MLA said that ZPTC and MPTC members from the YSRCP will favour the NDA in the elections, as they knew that public were against the YSRCP and its leadership. This was evident during the recent GVMC standing committee elections, he said. He also predicted that the NDA candidate will win with a majority of at least 150 votes.

Earlier, Mr. Vamsikrishna along with JSP corporators, including floor leader of GVMC B. Vasantha Lakshmi and others, attended the inaugural ceremony. Several NDA leaders including former MLA and TDP city president Gandi Babjee and others attended the function. Ace film director Meher Ramesh was special attraction at the event.

Mr Vamsikrishna said that from August 12, all JSP related events will take place in the office. He said that the office will function between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. He said that public can approach the office, if they face any problem.

The MLA said that ever since the NDA government was formed in the State, development has been the focus. Coming to Visakhapatnam, a number of development activities such as International Airport at Bhogapuram, Sujala Sravanthi in Anakapalli, MedTech zone and several others have picked up pace. He said that the government intends to make Visakhapatnam as financial capital on the lines of Mumbai.

The MLA also said that a number of pending issues in One Town will be resolved.

